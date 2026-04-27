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Cricket Cricket Who is Sahil Parakh? The India U-19 Star Making Debut for Delhi Capitals Sahil Parakh is the latest young sensation in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026. From his record-breaking century against Australia U-19 to his domestic rise, here is everything you need to know.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season identifies its next generation of superstars, one name has dominated social media discourse ahead of tonight’s clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium: Sahil Parakh. Recently signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC), the teenage sensation has been touted by team management as a high-potential "X-factor" player capable of redefining the team's top-order dynamics. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Following a highly successful stint in youth international cricket and domestic T20 leagues, Parakh is being closely watched as he prepares for his breakout season on the world’s biggest franchise stage.

Profile: A Modern T20 Hybrid

Born on 7 June 2007 in Nashik, Maharashtra, Sahil Parakh is an 18-year-old left-handed opening batter. Beyond his primary role at the top of the order, Parakh adds significant tactical value as a leg-break bowler, fitting the mould of the versatile "hybrid" players currently preferred by IPL scouts.

Known for a fearless and explosive style, Parakh’s game is built on high-impact powerplay scoring. He reportedly maintains a strike rate of over 177 in regional T20 competitions, a statistic that played a major role in his recruitment.

The Australia U-19 Century: A Career Milestone

Parakh’s rise to national prominence was accelerated during the 2024 Under-19 series against Australia. In a Youth ODI in Puducherry, he produced a match-winning unbeaten 109 off just 75 balls.

The innings was described by analysts as a "decimation" of the Australian attack, featuring 14 fours and 5 sixes. This performance didn't just help India secure a series win; it established Parakh as one of the cleanest ball-strikers in his age group, subsequently catching the eyes of the Delhi Capitals scouting network.

Domestic Rise and IPL Contract

Before donning the Delhi Capitals jersey, Parakh proved his credentials in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), where he was a standout performer for the Eagle Nashik Titans. His ability to handle the pressure of franchise cricket was evident when he scored a blistering 68 off 33 balls in the 2025 MPL Qualifier to propel his team into the finals.

Recognising his potential, Delhi Capitals secured his services for ₹30 Lakh during the IPL 2026 auction held in December 2025.

Sahil Parakh Makes IPL Debut

Our young Tiger makes his IPL Debut tonight at home 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/E9RnHrsC6K — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2026

Role in the DC Squad

Within the current DC setup, Parakh is viewed as a future investment who can provide explosive starts. His presence in the squad allows the management to experiment with aggressive opening combinations, particularly in matches where high-scoring powerplays are essential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).