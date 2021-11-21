New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled the death of a woman forest guard in an attack by a tigress in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” the minister tweeted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Alive After Being Kept in Mortuary Freezer for 7 Hours in Moradabad.

Dumane was killed by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning while she was conducting a survey along with three other personnel to determine the number of tigers there, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)