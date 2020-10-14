By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Lashing out at Haryana Government for not taking action against diesel generator (DG) sets in Gurugram and Faridabad, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) issued letter to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday.

The letter says while Haryana govt in its affidavit last year had committed that before the onset of winter 2020 all issues would be resolved; however it came into EPCA's notice that "builders, colonisers and condominiums were issued completion certificate where deficiency, inadequacies existed in building structures and infrastructure" in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA told ANI, "EPCA is not happy with the situation. We waited for one year. Also, we have made our position clear that GRAP is to be implemented with effect from Oct 15. Who has to make them (builders, colonisers and condominiums) obey the commitment? Isn't it the state govt's responsibility?"

To curb pollution level EPCA directed Haryana government to impose a ban on diesel generators in Gurugram and Faridabad stringently.

The pollution control body also questioned the state's preparedness to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) within Oct 15, which includes banning of DG Sets in residential, commercial and industrial areas.

However, it has been clarified that essential services like hospitals nursing homes healthcare facilities railways metro services airports elevators and escalators will have the exemption.

EPCA also expects that the state govt would rectify all deficiencies as committed by them.

On Oct 07, EPCA had issued a letter to Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan on implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in an endeavour to keep air pollution at its lowest.

It stated that diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and in vicinity towns such as Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in UP and Faridabad and Gurgaon in Haryana.

The measures include 'zero tolerance' for all sources of pollution

GRAP has been approved by the Supreme Court and notified by Govt. of India (MOEF). (ANI)

