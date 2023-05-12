Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that his priority as the governor of the state is to eradicate drugs and Tuberculosis from the state.

Speaking to the reporters, "As the governor of Himachal Pradesh I would promise eradication of drugs at first place and second priority is to eradicate Tuberculosis in environment preservation Himachal is doing well, I will keep the environment at third place on my priority lies as Himachal Pradesh is leading the country on the issue of environment".

"To make youth aware of the drug menace there is a need to sensitize them at the institutional level and in classes and their movement on the campus and outside need to be monitored. The small shops and business units also are providing them with synthetic drugs, the parents need to come forward and boycott the drug addict at the social level, the addict needs to be disclosed in the society only after this the menace could be ended," said the governor.

On being asked about the increasing activities on the Indo-Tibet-China border, the governor said that nobody will be allowed to occupy or enter the state of Himachal Pradesh and both state and union governments are alert on the issues.

"These issues are sensitive; we should give any public opinion or statement on such issues only after visiting the areas. The central government has set up vibrant villages and arrangements for the people in border areas are being done. We need to secure our borders, and we can go at any extent for it. We believe that in our state not even an inch of land can be occupied by anyone. Both our state and centre governments are alert on it. As soon as the weather gets clear I shall visit those areas and shall try to address the problems of the people in those regions," said Shiv Pratap Shukla

He said that he is committed to addressing these social issues in the state with collective efforts.

"The day I have taken over the discussion started on the eradication of drugs and Tuberculosis after I have taken over. The Prime Minister has also asked to make people aware of these two issues. I discussed both issues with the state government and also officials at the district level. I have discussed the centres on drug eradication and de-addiction, and also discussed on the Ni-kshay Mitra for Tb eradication," he said.

The Governor added, "The Prime Minister has targeted to eradicate TB from India by 2025. We want to take it a year ahead and complete it by 2024. It would give a positive result for the country. We have Ni-kshay Mitra in all districts, and have people from corporate sectors, individuals and even from the hospitality industry. I think we shall be able to lead forward the Prime Minister's idea ahead of the country".

He added that the state government is working towards the eradication of drugs.

"The policy-making is also being done, only policing will not help we need to make it a public awareness programme. I am working on it. I am holding and will address more meetings with colleges, NCC, Red Cross and media houses also want to work on it, we all can work on it collectively to address the problems," he further said.

He said that the state of Himachal Pradesh is leading in environment preservation and will be moving forward.

"The Prime Minister is very alert on this issue, the Environment Minister of the country has stressed in the United Nations upon other countries of the world to come forward to stop carbon and work towards green energy as India is doing. Even India has warned countries like the USA, saying if you don't work like India is doing in green energy, these countries will be responsible for any results for the future," said Shukla. (ANI)

