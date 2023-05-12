Musk had earlier vowed to step down as Twitter's chief executive. Yaccarino had previously worked as the advertising chief at NBC Universal.Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday named Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive of the social media platform.

Also Read | Amit Shah in Telangana Says ‘Countdown for K Chandrasekhar Rao-Led BRS Government Has Begun’.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. Yaccarino will "focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he added.

Also Read | Iran Releases 2 Imprisoned French Citizens, Paris Says.

Yaccarino was the chief of global advertising at NBCUniversal company and left the company earlier on Friday, sparking rumors that she might have been tapped by Elon Musk for the top job at Twitter.

US media outlets like the New York Times and CNBC reported that talks between Musk and Yaccarino had been going on for months.

rm/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).