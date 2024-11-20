Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) The owner of an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a fire that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman.

Police identified the accused as 36-year-old Punith Gowda.

The fire occurred at Gowda's showroom on Tuesday evening.

He was arrested under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After being produced in court, Gowda was granted conditional bail, police said.

According to the police, five to six people were present inside the showroom when the fire broke out. All of them managed to escape, except for Priya, the cashier, who got trapped. She died from asphyxiation and severe burn injuries.

The fire destroyed over 45 electric scooters.

Priya's charred body was recovered and later handed over to her family after post-mortem, police added.

