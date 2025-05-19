New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Expressing her views on the all-party delegations to key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on said that all are united keeping their political differences aside.

A total of seven groups of MPs have been delegated to go to more than 30 countries, led by a various leaders, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor, NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others.

"Every Indian is united for the nation, keeping their political differences aside," Swaraj said, while participating in the BJP's Tiranga Yatra in the R K Puram Vidhan Sabha constituency.

"You can see a huge number of women have come forward to show solidarity for Operation Sindoor and to thank the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Operation Sindoor is the resolve of justice," she further added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said.

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

