Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): Days after Cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed reports of dissatisfaction among some ministers over portfolio distribution and said everyone can't get the portfolios they want.

Speaking to the reporters yesterday evening, Bommai said, "Everyone can't get the portfolios they want. He (minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it."

This statement by the Chief Minister surfaced after newly appointed Karnataka Minister Anand Singh expressed dissatisfaction for not being assigned the portfolio being asked for.

Addressing the reporters yesterday, newly appointed Karnataka Minister Anand Singh who has been given Ecology, Environment and Tourism portfolio said, "I didn't ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I am planning to meet the Chief Minister. I will request him to reconsider my request."

Two days ago, reports surfaced that a few BJP leaders were discontent after they were denied cabinet berth in the Karnataka Assembly. A few ministers were also discontent after they were not given the portfolio of their choice.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet. The Chief Minister kept key departments including finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs among other unallocated portfolios with himself.

Bommai, who was elected as the Karnataka Chief Minister last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. (ANI)

