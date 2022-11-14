Mandya (K'taka), Nov 14 (PTI) A retired soldier died here after he fell off his bike which went over a pothole and he came under the wheels of a truck coming behind him, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Dimple Yadav Has Net Worth of Over Rs 14 Crore, Say Samajwadi Party Candidate’s Nomination Papers For Mainpuri By-Election 2022.

According to the police, Kumar (38) was formerly in the army and was currently undergoing police-training.

Condoling the death, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the potholes in the State are claiming lives.

Also Read | IFFI 2022 in Goa: State CM Pramod Sawant Reviews Preparations for Premier Film Festival.

In a series of tweets, he said when he was the chief minister he had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the Mandya Town Municipal Council.

“The BJP government which came to power through ‘Operation Lotus' withdrew the Rs 50 crore sanctioned amount only for political reasons,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)