Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday offered prayers at Gotameshwar Mahadev Temple in Pratapgarh and Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara district a day after polling for assembly elections were held in Rajasthan.

Raje first arrived at Gotameshwar temple and later went to Tripura Sundari Temple.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Social Engineering' Experiments in Full Swing in Bihar Ahead of General Polls Next Year.

Raje, who is a devotee of Tripura Sundari, last visited the temple on November 17.

Former minister Srichand Kriplani, who contested from Chittorgarh's Nimbahera, and party candidates who contested elections in Banswara and Pratapgarh districts were also present at the temple with Raje.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Denied to Visit Parents Home, Wife Gouges Out Husband’s Eye in Sonbhadra.

Raje contested the assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat of Jhalawar district.

Polling in 199 out of 200 seats was held on Saturday and results will be declared on December 3. The election to the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)