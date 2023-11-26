Sonbhadra, November 26: In a shocking incident in Ramgarh village, Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute between a married couple took a horrifying turn when an enraged wife attacked her husband, Ghulam Rabbani, aged 33, resulting in the loss of his right eye. The altercation unfolded when Alkama Parveen insisted on visiting her maternal home, a request repeatedly denied by her husband.

The dispute escalated, leading Alkama to assault Ghulam Rabbani with a stick and subsequently gouge out his eye with her fingers. According to multiple reports, the victim was rushed to Lodhi District Hospital, where doctors, recognising the severity of the injury, referred him to Varanasi Trauma Center on the evening of November 24. The family promptly filed a police complaint, alleging assault and seeking justice. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Keeping Heroin, Freed After It Turns Out To Be Powder.

Area Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel confirmed the receipt of both complaints and investigations are underway based on the allegations from both parties. The victim's brother recounted the horrifying incident, revealing the brutal nature of the attack that led to the irreversible loss of his brother's eyesight. Both sides have lodged complaints, with Ghulam Rabbani's family accusing Alkama Parveen of the gruesome attack, while Alkama Parveen filed a complaint of dowry harassment and assault. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Head Tonsured, and Thrashed by Mob in Bulandshahr, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The accused wife, Alkama Parveen, has been taken into custody by the police. Medical professionals have conveyed that Ghulam Rabbani will never regain vision in his right eye due to the severity of the injuries sustained during the assault. The incident sheds light on the alarming consequences of domestic disputes and underscores the need for swift legal intervention to address such instances of violence within households.

