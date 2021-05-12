Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Wednesday demanded that India condemn the actions by Israeli forces against Palestinian citizens.

Khan, a Congress leader, met and submitted a memorandum to Governor B S Koshyari which urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn Israel's actions.

"It is necessary that the Indian government condemn the attack on Palestinian citizens by Israeli forces and express solidarity with Palestine," Khan said.PTI MR

