Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) BJD leader and former MLA Dipali Das on Wednesday urged Odisha's BJP government to clarify its position on a CBI probe into the murder of her father Naba Kishore Das allegedly by a policeman on January 29, 2023.

"In the last Assembly session, two BJP legislators raised the issue and a section of the media and social media are questioning why I am not demanding a CBI probe. As a daughter, I am hurt by such allegations. My question to the Mohan Majhi government is, will it conduct a CBI probe? Fingers are being pointed at our family—will the government stand with us?" she asked.

"I appeal to the CM to meet our family, discuss the matter and then take further action," Dipali told a group of television reporters.

Asked whether the family demands a CBI probe into the murder case, Dipali said, "Does the government need a letter from us for this?"

Several calls to contact her over phone by PTI remained unanswered.

Dipali, who was elected as an MLA from Jharsuguda in a bypoll following the killing of her father, said her family is facing mental harassment due to such allegations. She lost the seat to BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy in the 2024 Assembly polls.

The government is yet to react on Dipali's remarks.

The murder case is being investigated by the crime branch of Odisha Police, which has already filed a charge-sheet after arresting a policeman for allegedly shooting the former minister.

In August last year, state law minister Prithviraj Harichandan had said the BJP government would like to reopen the case, along with the assassination of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati in 2008 and the killing of teacher Mamita Meher in 2022.

Current revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, as an MP, had also raised the issue in Lok Sabha in February 2023, demanding a CBI probe into Das's murder.

