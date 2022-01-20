Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday told the Chandiwal commission that the former police commissioner Param Bir Singh was 'shivering' when he was summoned for questioning in the Antilia bomb scare.

Earlier on Wednesday, dismissed Mumbai Police cop Sachin Waze's counsel cross-examined Anil Deshmukh day before Chandiwal Commission.

"The inquiry was made with Shri Param Bir Singh as to how he had kept the Government in dark about the Antilia Bomb Scare case as well as the death of Mansukh Hiran. At that time, Param Bir Singh was virtually shivering when three ACS and myself asked him about the details," Anil Deshmukh told Chandiwal Commission during cross-examination.

Anil Deshmukh further told the commission, "the officers present there suggested that the matter be transferred to ATS but objecting to it, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the investigation is left in the hands of Mumbai Police".

"I transferred the case to ATS on 6th March 2021 and removed Sachin Waze from CIU," he further submitted before the Chandiwal Commission.

Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

Justice KU Chandiwal Committee was formed by Maharashtra Government to investigate Param Bir Singh's extortion allegation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March this year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

