New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Thursday took over as Director General of the Centre for Contemporary China Studies in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Joshi is a 'Vir Chakra' awardee from the Kargil war and has served multiple tenures along the China border. He also served as Defence Attache in Beijing, China.

Also Read | UPSRTC Ticket Website Hacked, Cyber Hacker Demands Bitcoins Worth Rs 40 Crores To Restore System.

Established in 2017, the Centre for Contemporary China Studies in an inter-ministerial think tank of the Governmnet of India. The Centre has been established to conduct research on contemporary issues related to China and provide policy recommendations to the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)