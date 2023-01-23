New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Delhi government has preponed the Common Annual School Examinations for classes 4 to 11 in all government-aided and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools in view of the gazetted holiday on Holi, March 8.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of Education on Monday, the exams for classes 4 to 11, which were earlier scheduled to be held on March 8, will now be held on March 6, as the previously scheduled date for the exam coincides with Holi.

The exams to be preponed are Class IV (Hindi), Class V (CVS), Class Vl (Maths), Class Vll (Natural Science), Class Vlll (English), Class IX (Hindi (A), and Class Xl (Economics), the notice mentioned.

The authority has also directed all government-aided and NDMC schools to ensure that this information is disseminated to teachers, students, and their parents. (ANI)

