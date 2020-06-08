India News | Exempt Malkajgiri Constituency from Residential, Commercial Property Tax FY 2020-21: Telangana MP to GHMC

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to the Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, requesting him to exempt Malkajgiri constituency from the residential and commercial property tax for the year 2020-21.

In the letter, the MP stressed amid the corona pandemic and lockdown period, the small businesses are struggling with slowing domestic demand over the past few months. The collapse of economical activities due to COVID-19 pandemic has raised "existential questions".

"I am representing to you on behalf of small business owners, private schools, colleges, vegetable, fruit, Kirana, construction, building material, and hardware and sanitary. As well as all other small business owners and families whose livelihoods depend on the rent from their properties," Reddy said.

The MP said all these people are suffering from the past few months as they are paying the rents to the buildings and shops without income during the lockdown.

"It is their need now for the GHMC to be proactive in implementing relief measures and come up with a tax-exemption assistance package to help ride the crisis. In view of the above, I, therefore, request you to kindly help the people of Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency for residential and commercial property tax exemption for the year 2020-2021," the letter read. (ANI)

