Indian and Mongolian troops train together in semi-urban, mountainous terrain during Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2025 (Photo/ @adgpi)

New Delhi [India], June 10(ANI): The Indian and Mongolian armies are conducting the 17th edition of Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2025 at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar. The exercise focuses on non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain. It aims to enhance joint operational capabilities and interoperability between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Army.

According to an Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) post on X, the exercise is not only a crucial training platform but also a reaffirmation of the strong strategic partnership between India and Mongolia.

On Sunday, the Indian Army said that training focuses on conducting non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate. The objective is to enhance the operational capabilities of both forces. Participating contingents actively exchange best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability.

Through these joint drills, Indian and Mongolian forces aim to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.

The 'Nomadic Elephant 2025' exercise began on May 31 and is scheduled to continue until June 13, 2025.

Key dignitaries attended the opening ceremony, including India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Major General Lkhagvasuren Ganselem from the Mongolian side.

Both leaders extended their best wishes to the participating troops. They expressed hope that the exercise would further strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the armed forces of India and Mongolia.

This annual exercise is conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. The last edition was held at Umroi, Meghalaya, in July 2024. The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, mainly troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts. The Mongolian armed forces contingent, of similar strength, is represented by a 150 Special Forces unit.

The joint drills will include counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous terrain, endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics, rock craft training, and cyber warfare aspects. (ANI)

