New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met dairy owners on Wednesday and assured them that the existing cowsheds ('gaushalas') will be expanded and new ones will be established.

She held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with representatives of all authorised dairies, gaushala representatives and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Animal Husbandry Department, an official statement said.

Also Read | Trinamool Delegation Arrives in Jammu and Kashmir for 3-Day Long Visit, To Meet Border Residents Affected by Pakistan Shelling.

The meeting focused on reviewing the current state of gaushalas operating in the capital, the growing issue of stray cattle, and the dire condition of authorised dairy colonies, with an aim to ensure quick and effective solutions, it added.

Expressing concern over the rising presence of stray cows on Delhi's roads, she alleged that this is the result of years of negligence and false promises by the previous government.

Also Read | Yavatmal Shocker: School Principal Googles 'How To Make Poison', Kills Husband With Spiked Milkshake, Uses Students To Burn Body; Arrested.

"We are focusing on both citizen safety and animal welfare by ensuring proper management, shelter, and care. It is also our moral responsibility to ensure that animals shifted from the streets to gaushalas receive the care they deserve," she added.

The statement said comprehensive steps are being taken to ensure proper sanitation, fodder, medical care and shelter for animals.

She said a budget of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a state-of-the-art 'Model Gaushala' in Delhi. This gaushala will be equipped with modern facilities for cow protection, dairy production and veterinary care.

Gupta announced that considering the current situation, the government will now work on a concrete action plan to find a permanent solution. She stated that Wednesday's meeting concluded with the decision to equip all authorised dairies with basic infrastructure such as drinking water, drainage, sanitation and sewage systems.

In addition, the existing gaushalas will be expanded and new ones will be established, the statement added. She explained that these dairies do not even have access to drinking water or any other water source. There are no 'gobar' (cowdung) gas plants, drains, sewage systems or sanitation facilities, she claimed.

It will also be ensured that no cow or animal roams the streets and that all animals are kept in a safe, clean and conducive environment, the statement said.

After the meeting, minister Kapil Mishra said now dairies will receive basic amenities, gaushalas will be expanded and the government will ensure that not a single cow is seen abandoned on the streets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)