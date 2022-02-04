Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to explain the facts and circumstances behind the restriction of deputation period of several officers in the vigilance wing of the devaswom.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar issued the direction after the court was told that despite a recommendation from the State Police Chief in September last year to extend the officers' deputation, set to expire in November 2021, for one more year, the government restricted it to January 20, 2022.

The high court asked the state and TDB to file affidavits explaining the facts and circumstances and listed the matter for hearing on February 7.

Even the TDB made a request for deputing more police personnel in the vigilance wing after the high court initiated proceedings to look into the issue, the bench noted.

The court also noted that the vigilance wing of TDB, comprising the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) and an officer of Sub-Inspector rank, was actively doing its duty and has unearthed various irregularities and corruptions committed by officials working under the Board.

"At the midst of the investigation a sudden change of the officials in the Vigilance Wing will badly affect the ongoing investigation," the bench noted in its order.

During the hearing on Friday, the state government told the court that the Board's request will be considered without any more delay.

The court on Thursday said there was "absolutely no justification" for restricting the deputation period of three officers of the vigilance wing to January 20, 2022 when even the State Police Chief in September last year had recommended extension of their term for one year.

The court on its own initiated the proceedings based on a news report alleging corruption in submission of bills by the Board in relation to food provided to dignitaries staying at the Sabarimala guest house.

The news report also alleged that the vigilance wing was disbanded to prevent it from unearthing the corrupt activities.

Subsequently, the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala had filed a report stating that the register kept in the Administrative Block there was not maintained properly.

It had also said that the number of officials attached to the Special Commissioner's Office and the days on which he had food are not correctly recorded.

It had also suggested that the CVO may be directed to examine the authenticity of entries in the register, whether amounts are claimed for persons entered as guests in it, the number of officials and guests provided food for each day and the financial irregularities committed, if any.

The Special Commissioner's report had also suggested strengthening of the vigilance wing. PTI

