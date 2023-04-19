Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a mysterious explosion, one person died in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have reached the spot.

Also Read | UGC Asks Universities To Allow Students To Write Exams in Local Languages Even if Course Is in English Medium.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)