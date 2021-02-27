Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Two days after a vehicle with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has recorded the statements of 25 persons in its probe so far, he said.

Police teams are trying to track down the Innova in which the driver of the parked vehicle with explosives -- a Scorpio SUV -- was seen leaving.

The investigators have checked the footage of hundreds of CCTVs on the route the two cars took but have not found any clues yet, the official said.

No terror angle has emerged in the probe so far, he said.

A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near `Antilia', the multi-storey house of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.

A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family.

The Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed that the Scorpio, alongwith the Innova, reached the spot in the early hours of Thursday, and the driver of Scorpio then got down and left in the other vehicle.

The Innova was then seen, in CCTV footage, exiting Mumbai and entering Thane, after which its trace was lost.

The police were also investigating from where the gelatin sticks were procured, the official said.

The seized Scorpio has been sent for forensic examination, he said.

