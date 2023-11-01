New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Exposure to fine particle pollution (PM2.5) has been found to increase the risk of anaemia, acute respiratory infection and low birth weight among children in India, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

For every 10 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) increase in exposure to fine particulate matter, the risk of anaemia, acute respiratory infection and low birth weight in children increased by 10, 11 and 5 per cent, respectively, the researchers found.

Also Read | Delhi Recorded Highest Number of Road Accidents at 5,652 in 2022, Says MoRTH Report.

The team from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and other institutes, also suggested that using 'total PM2.5 mass' to measure exposure to air pollution could "substantially underestimate" the true combined effect of different components of PM2.5 on children's health in India.

PM2.5 is a mixture made up of various components with different sources and toxicities, they said.

Also Read | No Permanent Work From Home! Infosys Asks Some Employees to Work From Office for 10 Days Every Month, Says Report.

Each polluting source may produce different PM2.5 components such as organic carbon (OC), nitrates (NO3-), chlorides, along with metallic, soil and water molecules, and likewise, each component of PM2.5 may come from various sources, they said.

The researchers analysed health data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4, a household survey conducted between January 20, 2015 and December 4, 2016 across all 640 districts of India.

They chose low birth weight, anaemia and acute respiratory infection to represent the health burden of children aged 5 years or younger (under-5, or U5) because these parameters are commonly reported public health morbidities in India, they said.

Analysing more than 1,77,000 observations in the NFHS-4 dataset, the researchers found that elemental and organic carbon (OC), NO3- and ammonia (NH4+ ) were more associated with the three health outcomes than other PM2.5 species, even as, they said, other PM2.5 components also indicated a consistent risk to child health.

The national prevalence of low birth weight in the observations analysed was 16.6 per cent, with the prevalence being higher in girls (17.8 per cent) than in boys (15.5 per cent).

Low birth weight prevalence was found to vary with mother's education, socioeconomic status, mother's body mass index (BMI), age, place of residence, and different levels of PM2.5.

Anaemia was found to be prevalent among 56.8 per cent of the U5 children, and was also associated with maternal education, religion, socioeconomic, place of residence, levels of PM2.5 exposure and maternal anaemia status.

Acute respiratory infection prevailed in 2.8 per cent of the children studied, with rural areas showing higher estimated levels than urban ones, the researchers said.

At the sample collection level, the yearly average PM2.5 was found to be 62 ug/m3, with the most dominant components being OC, NO3-, NH4+ and sulphates (SO4), along with others that include chloride, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, soil, and water molecules.

The fine particle pollution mostly came from domestic, industrial, international, agricultural and transport sectors, the researchers said.

Analysing the impact of sectoral PM2.5 on all three child health outcomes, the researchers attributed the exposure to emissions from road dust, transport, industry, agriculture, domestic, and others, as well as international sources (from neighbouring countries).

The exposure was found to depict adverse effects on at least one health endpoint.

The researchers said that the study presented the first comprehensive assessment of the effects of PM2.5, its components and the sectors contributing to it, on the health outcomes of under-5 children in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)