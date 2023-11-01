Mumbai, November 1: Infosys, considered India's second-best software service provider, has reportedly asked some of its employees to work "10 days a month". According to reports, Infosys has declined to comment on this news and reportedly intimated some entries in the staff. The mid-level staff are intimated via email related to the changes to be effective from November 20.

According to the reports, the news comes when companies worldwide are changing their "remote work" policies and requesting the employees back to the office. The companies want higher efficiency and collaboration with the staff members to produce high-quality work and business. Microsoft Releases Its Next Big Update 'Windows 11 Version 23H2' To Its Windows 11 PC Operating System With New Features.

How will the move affect all the Infosys employees?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies had to allow their employees to work remotely, but now they are calling the employees back. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also informed the employees working remotely to come back to the office and work five days, as well as following the new dress code policy. Modi Government Clears 110 Applications for Imports of Laptops, Other IT Hardware Products.

Now, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has come forward and said during a post-earnings conference on October 12 that the company is transparent and wants to remain flexible with the employees. He also added that every week, the company sees more and more employees. Overall, calling the employees to work from the office for "10 days a month" is a good call. According to the reports, it may only affect some of the employees.

