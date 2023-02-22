Bharatpur, Feb 22 (PTI) A senior Rajasthan Police officer on Wednesday said cops from the state who had gone to Bhiwani to probe the Bharatpur abduction-murder case were accompanied by Haryana Police personnel wherever they went.

The statement comes a day after the Haryana Police registered a case against 30 to 40 unnamed Rajasthan cops on a complaint by a woman that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was allegedly assaulted by them during a raid to nab her son, who is an accused in the abduction-murder case.

Asked about the FIR, Additional Director General (Crime) of Rajasthan Police Dinesh M N said wherever the Rajasthan Police team went, it was accompanied by Haryana Police personnel.

"I expect that the Haryana Police will carry out the investigation with fairness," he told reporters here.

He said cooperation was being sought from the Haryana Police to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

The ADG reviewed the progress of the investigation, held discussions with Inspector General Bharatpur and other police officers, and gave them necessary directions.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on the morning of February 16.

A total of nine accused, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who runs a cow protection group, and Srikant Pandit, whose mother lodged the complaint against Rajasthan Police, have been named in the case so far.

Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station here, police said.

