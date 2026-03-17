PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: Recent advances in cancer treatment are transforming the outlook for patients with lymphoma, offering renewed hope where options were once limited. According to Dr. Rahul Bhargava, one of India's leading hematologists and stem cell transplant specialists, newer treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy and BiTE (Bispecific T-cell Engager) therapy are redefining outcomes for patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma.

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"For decades, lymphoma treatment relied largely on chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and targeted therapies," says Dr. Bhargava. "These treatments helped control the disease and extended life expectancy for many patients. However, nearly 40% of patients would still experience relapse despite receiving the best available therapies, leaving them with limited treatment options."

According to data from clinical trials and real-world studies in the United States, CAR-T cell therapy has shown remarkable results in lymphoma patients who have already failed multiple prior treatments. Studies have reported overall response rates ranging from 50% to 80%, with complete remission achieved in about 40% to 54% of patients in relapsed or refractory disease settings.

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"CAR-T therapy represents a paradigm shift," explains Dr. Bhargava. "Instead of repeatedly suppressing the cancer, we engineer the patient's own immune cells to recognize and destroy lymphoma cells. In many patients this can lead to durable remission, and in some cases it may even provide a cure."

Another promising innovation is BiTE therapy, a class of bispecific antibodies designed to bring immune T-cells directly into contact with cancer cells, enabling the immune system to destroy malignant lymphocytes with precision.

"BiTE therapy is particularly exciting because it can also be used as a long-term maintenance strategy," says Dr. Bhargava. "Patients may remain on this therapy for extended periods, sometimes for many years, helping keep the disease under control while maintaining a good quality of life."

Dr. Bhargava recalls the case of Rohit (name changed), a 42-year-old professional from Delhi, who was diagnosed with aggressive lymphoma four years ago. After initial chemotherapy and targeted therapies, his disease relapsed.

"When Rohit came to us, he had already undergone multiple treatments and the lymphoma had returned," Dr. Bhargava recounts. "We evaluated him for advanced cellular therapy and proceeded with CAR-T cell treatment."

Within weeks, Rohit began showing a remarkable response. Follow-up scans showed significant regression of the disease, and over time the lymphoma completely disappeared. Today, he remains disease-free and has returned to his normal work and family life.

"Stories like Rohit's highlight how far lymphoma treatment has progressed," says Dr. Bhargava. "Patients who previously had very limited options can now achieve long-term remission and potentially a cure."

Dr. Bhargava also notes that India has been able to adopt these cutting-edge therapies relatively early.

"Due to the proactive approach of the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Indian patients have been able to gain access to advanced treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy much earlier than many expected," he says. "This is a significant step forward in ensuring that patients in India benefit from the latest breakthroughs in cancer treatment."

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)