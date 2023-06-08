Gurugram, Jun 8 (PTI) Fourteen persons, including 3 women, were arrested for running a fake call centre in a house in Sector 49 here, police said on Thursday.

The accused were duping foreign nationals on the pretext of providing technical support services. Total 14 laptops and five mobiles were recovered from their possession, they said.

Also Read | Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband’s Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

According to police, they got a tip off about a fake call centre being run in a house in Universal trade tower, wherein American nationals were being defrauded on the pretext of technical support service.

Following the tip off, a raid was conducted by the team of cybercrime at the east police station on Wednesday night at the house where more than 10 men and women were busy on computers and laptops, they said, adding that most of them were making calls in English using their headphones and working on their systems.

Also Read | Manipur Situation Peaceful, Centre Okays Rs 101 Crore Package for Displaced People, Says State Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

They could not show any valid other service providers (OSP) licences of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to their work to police team, they said.

Police have arrested fake call centre owner Aditya and his team members identified as Ankit Chaddha, Aakash Sen, Suraj Mishra, Ayush Saxena, Hemant Sharma, Sanjeev Shukla, Ajay Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, Tushar Kumar, Rajdeepa Das Gupta alias Jenny, Devika Purande and Manisha.

"During investigation, it was revealed that these accused first used to gain the trust of customers on the pretext of solving their problem and get remote access of their systems via Anydesk, TeamViewer and Ultra Viewer applications," cyber crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vipin Ahlawat said.

The accused used to receive toll-free calls through REAL PBX DAILER after taking orders from foreign nationals on Amazon, PayPal, Ebay, Zelle and Cash app etc. They then used to create issues to cheat them by solving the same problem, he said.

"They then used to ask the victims to transfer gift cards of denominations between USD 100 to 500 and later change the toll free number. We are questioning the accused," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)