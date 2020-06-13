India News | Fake Mail ID of Burdwan University VC Created to Dupe People: Officials

Burdwan (West Bengal), Jun 13 (PTI) The authorities of the University of Burdwan in West Bengal have alleged that a fake e-mail account in the name of its vice-chancellor has been created to defraud people.

E-mails from the false account were sent to many people seeking help and demanding money from them, officials said.

The administration of the university has already cautioned against the fraudulent activities.

"This is for information to all that a fake mail ID is created in the name of Prof Nimai Chandra Saha, Vice Chancellor of the University of Burdwan and from the fake mail ID, demand of help or to provide gift or money etc has been sent to different persons," the caution notice, uploaded on its website, said.

The university authorities advised people not to respond to the e-mails sent from the fraud account, the officials said.

"We have lodged a complaint with the local police station and informed the district administration after the deceptive activities were noticed by the authorities," they said.

An investigation has been initiated after receiving such an allegation from the university, a senior police officer said.

