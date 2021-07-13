Malda (WB), Jul 13 (PTI) The police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district and arrested three persons in this connection, an officer said on Tuesday.

The seized counterfeit notes were in the denomination of Rs 500.

Personnel of the Gopalganj police outpost under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station arrested the three on Monday following a specific tip-off, the police officer said.

All the accused are residents of Subedar Tola under the Charianantapur gram panchayat area.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, he said.

