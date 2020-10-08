Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 38-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself over financial problems in Tikratola village here, police said on Thursday.

The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Anti-Emergency Icon, Janata Party Face and Socialist Who Glided With UPA, NDA - A Look at The Late Former LJP Chief’s Political Journey.

The wife of the farmer told police that financial problems often triggered fights in the family. On Wednesday night too, there was a fight over household expenditure, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Dies, Union Minister and LJP leader No More, Tweets His Son Chirag Paswan.

Mau SDM Navdeep Shukla said there are reports of a farmer committing suicide over financial problem. Officials have been sent to the the village for investigations, Shukla added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)