Ramgarh/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by two elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at Sarla village under Gola block of the district when the farmer, identified as Sawan Mahto, was on his way to his farmland on Saturday morning.

Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ved Prakash Kamboj told PTI that Sawan was trampled to death by the two elephants while he was on his way to the farmland.

He said that two elephants have been roaming in forests in the block along neighbouring West Bengal. The administration has already issued an advisory to the villagers to avoid movement along the forest at night, he said.

Meanwhile, a two-month-old elephant calf that fell in a river was rescued by CRPF jawans, villagers and forest personnel in Palamu district, an official said.

The calf was brought to Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Saturday and it is being provided treatment at the reserve, the official said.

PTR Deputy Director Kumar Ashish told PTI, "The calf was crossing the Koel river near Madal dam along with its mother on intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The calf might have been swept away by pressure of the water in the river to the other end of the river. The mother elephant might have tried to save its child but failed. She moved on leaving her child behind."

He said that local villagers located the elephant calf, which was struggling to come out amid rocks in the river. Then, CRPF jawans, villagers and forest staff put their efforts to bring out the animal from the river. "We found injury mark in its right eye and ear, which is being treated," Ashish said.

He added that the mother elephant is being searched. "We are making all efforts to reunite the mother with her child," he said.

