Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that farmers are getting fair prices for their crops due to the excellent arrangement of agricultural produce markets in the state.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the Golden Jubilee Festival of Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board at the Academy of Administration in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

“Due to the excellent arrangement of agricultural produce markets in the state, farmers are getting fair prices for their crops. All this is the result of the continuous efforts of all of you that the market committees have achieved the highest ever increase in the arrival of commodities and the income of the market. My best wishes to all the farmers of the state and the entire team of the Mandi Board,” the CM said.

“Basically all of us are farmers. I have done farming and ploughing. Therefore, I understand the pain and sufferings of the farmers. The government is continuously working for the welfare of the farmers and to provide them fair prices for their crops,” the CM said, adding that the remaining class IV employees of the board will also be absorbed.

All kinds of facilities are being provided to the farmers in the state. Farmers can now easily sell their agricultural produce from anywhere in their home, farm or warehouse through the MP Farm app. From the electronic weighing system to the government employees for bidding, the system has been made transparent. Farmers have been given the facility to sell their crops from their own farms and barns, he further said.

The Chief Minister added that the officers of the board should keep in mind that no more than 2 percent commission should be deducted from the auction held in the mandi.

CM Chouhan extended best wishes and congratulations to all concerned for the successful journey of 50 years of the board and expressed hope that in future also the board will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers and development of the state. (ANI)

