Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], June 23(ANI): Farmer unions and apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have jointly declared a nationwide strike on July 9 to protest against the possible inclusion of agricultural produce under a zero-tariff framework reportedly being discussed between India and the United States.

Concerns among farmers have intensified following reports that the US has set a July 9 deadline for India to accept the proposal. Growers fear that allowing duty-free imports of apples and other commodities would gravely impact local producers in the hill states.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight IX-2564 From Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu Returns Midway, Airline Cites Technical Issue.

At a meeting held in Shimla on Monday, various horticultural organisations from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir came together. They expressed apprehensions that the government's negotiations may compromise the interests of local growers.

Former MLA and convener of the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Rakesh Singha, said that fruit producers from Himachal and the All India Kisan and Mazdoor organisations will participate in the nationwide protest on July 9.

Also Read | Dholpur Shocker: Woman, 11-Month-Old Son Killed by Kin Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Rajasthan; 2 Accused Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Singha said, "The July 9 protest is being supported at the all-India level by farmers and workers' unions. In Himachal Pradesh, fruit growers' unions and the All India Farmers and Producers Federation will also join. Our main demands include protecting farmers from the ongoing efforts to dispossess them of their land, opposing the proposed abolition of import duties, and ensuring a petition is filed in the Himachal Pradesh High Court against land evictions."

He also criticised the Central government for discontinuing the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in Himachal Pradesh, stating that funds had stopped coming from Delhi.

"This is a battle not just about import duties, but about saving livelihoods. The MIS used to support apple growers but is now defunct because the Centre is not releasing the funds," Singha added.

Voicing similar concerns, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, MLA from the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, said all farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are united on their issues.

"Farmers from Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir are united in this struggle. Fruit growers are already facing challenges in the market. Now, there are reports that the U.S. is pushing for agricultural goods to be brought under zero-duty tariffs. We are demanding an increase in customs duties, not their abolition. This is our own produce, grown through hard labour, and it deserves a fair opportunity in the domestic market," Tarigami said.He said the issue must be viewed in the larger context of inflation, declining wages, and the deteriorating condition of workers across industries.

Tarigami added, "Whether it's daily wagers or industrial workers, the working class is struggling. Trade unions will also be part of this national strike to demand an increase in minimum wages."

The Apple Federation of India has also called for unity among apple growers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, stating that the fight for farmers' rights has now become a collective battle that cuts across geographies and regions.

Yousuf Tarigami said," We want our Members of Parliament to raise these issues in the Parliament. From the Prime Minister to every elected representative, they are all answerable to the people. If people are suffering and the Cabinet or Prime Minister ignores these demands, it will be a betrayal of public trust."

Tarigami asserted,"We will knock on every door, from the Prime Minister to Parliament to protect our rights. Our geography and climate may differ slightly, but our pain and struggles are the same. All farmers are united in this cause. This is a fight to save our orchards, our land, and our livelihoods."

The farmers' bodies have resolved to organise mass mobilisations and have appealed to all opposition parties and parliamentarians to intervene immediately in the interest of hill agriculture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)