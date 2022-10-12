Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident witnessed on the roads of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, a father carried the mortal remains of his 7-year-old son on a two-wheeler to his residence after the declaration of his death in a hospital.

However, Tirupati District Collector K Venkata Rama Reddy clarified that the father had not sought an ambulance for the same.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

The official said that the kid was brought to the hospital on a bike after he was bitten by a snake, following which he was administered anti-venom, however, was declared dead due to the delay in bringing him to the hospital.

"The father did not ask for an ambulance and immediately after he was declared dead the father took the body on the bike. The doctors did not know that the boy was taken on the bike as the father did not seek any arrangements as well," Reddy said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

He claimed that the doctors at the hospital had asked the father if there were arrangements made, to which the father had responded in the affirmative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)