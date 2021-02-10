Malappuram (Kerala) Feb 10 (PTI): The father and stepmother of two children have been arrestedfor allegedly torturing and denying them food, police said on Wednesday.

The family resides at Mampad in nearby Nilambur but hail from Viruthambalam in Tamil Nadu.

The biological mother had died a few months ago, the police said.

The children a 10-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl - have been admitted to the Nilambur district hospital for treatment of fatigue for want of food. Sources in the Child Welfare Committee said the children were apparently injured and weak due to isolation in a closed room without food. The children were locked up in the room whenever the accused went out for casual work, they said.

This came to light after a woman informed the police.

A case has been registered against the father and stepmother under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, among other charges, they said.

