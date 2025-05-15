New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Over 100 parents moved Delhi High Court seeking protection of their children amid the ongoing fee hike issue at DPS Dwarka and sought its take over by the government and Lieutenant Governor in the capital.

The plea said in the last few years, the school has pressured and used coercive methods to collect the unapproved fees from parents, who have insisted on not paying the unapproved fees.

The school has resorted to unhealthy, dirty and inhumane practices by having bouncers in the school to ensure with an understanding that the bouncers can manage children better than teachers, the parents claimed.

Though Justice Vikas Mahajan suggested the parents to deposit 50 per cent of the hiked fees subject to the outcome of the petition, the parents refused saying it was not possible for them to deposit the money.

The parents' counsel said the school increased the fee by Rs 7,000 a month and but now raised it by Rs 9,000 monthly.

The court posted the hearing on Friday.

The petition filed by 102 parents said they have submitted various representations to the office of LG, highlighting gross violations of land allotment clause by DPS Dwarka, and claimed non-compliance of orders passed by Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE).

The children, the plea pointed out, were harassed due to non-payment of unapproved fees.

The DoE and LG were as a result sought be directed to immediately take over the school for the safety of children.

It said the DoE, in its May 22, 2024 order, directed the school to refund the excess and unapproved fee charged by them for the academic session 2022-23.

The petition further said the DoE again in May 28, 2024 order directed the management of DPS Dwarka that the students are not put for any academic loss and there should not be any ill treatment to them and they should be allowed the continue in the classes for their studies and appear in exams.

"On the one hand, the office of the DoE seems to be vigilant and is fully aware of the misconduct of the school and the record also reveals that the orders have been issued but the larger question is what is stopping the office of the DOE, Delhi to takeover after obtaining the approval from the office of the administrator, that is, the LG of Delhi who is appointed as administrator under Article 239AA of the Constitution of India," it said.

Referring to another petition pending before a coordinate bench of the high court, the plea said the school was pulled up for treating students with "indignity" over a fee dispute by confining them in a library and not allowing them to attend classes or interact with peers.

The high court in that case in April examined an inspection report of an eight-member committee led by the district magistrate (southwest), flagging several discriminatory practices against students.

The report said the students were barred from attending regular classes and confined to the library, restricted access to the canteen, not allowed to communicate with friends and closely monitored by guards during washroom visits.

