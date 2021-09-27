Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Batting strongly for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without further delay and restore its statehood, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said a feeling of helplessness and disappointment has increased among people in the absence of an elected government.

Bukhari was speaking at a function where several prominent persons, including a retired bureaucrat, joined Apni Party here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch 35 Crop Varieties with Special Traits at 11 AM Tomorrow.

"A feeling of helplessness and disappointment among the people has increased in the absence of an elected government in J&K. Therefore, it is imperative to hold assembly elections without further delay and restore the statehood,” the Apni party president said.

Prominent among those who joined the party were Congress leader Khushboo Bhagat, BJP leaders C D Sharma and Sunita Kundal, as well as retired financial advisor of the health department Mohan Lal Koul, a party spokesman said.

Also Read | Kerala SET Result 2021 for July Session Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari hoped that their inclusion will strengthen the party at the grassroots level in Kathua and Samba districts.

He directed party leaders and workers to work for social, educational and political upliftment of the people, especially the neglected section of society.

Bukhari criticised the companies engaged in the execution of power projects and construction of national highway for not providing employment to local youth even as they exploit natural resources of Jammu and Kashmir.

“My party believes in telling the truth to the people as well as to the government. J&K has rich natural resources but unfortunately, they are being given to the outsiders which has no benefit to the locals, especially youth,” Bukhari said.

He alleged that the youth are not being given employment in these projects by the companies.

“The money which they earned from these resources should be utilised for the welfare of local people of the respective areas. However, the same is not being done,” he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)