Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a bid to give relief to farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that during the weekend lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, fertilizer, seed and pesticide shops will remain open.

"The state government has issued orders to keep wholesale and retail shops of fertilizer, seeds and pesticides etc. open in the state on Saturday and Sunday on lockdown," said a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per the order, it is said to all the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police, that shops of fertilizer, seed and pesticide will remain open in the lockdown to be implemented from 10 pm Friday till 5 am on Monday, the press statement said.

It is also said in the order that due to good rains in the state, the demand for fertilizers, seeds, pesticides has increased among the farmers due to the increased planting of Kharif crop. (ANI)

