Davangere (Karnataka), Feb 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and a notice has also been served for his 'shoot the traitors' remark during an event here.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead: Uddhav Thackeray Asks if 'Any Third Person Was Involved' in Shiv Sen (UBT) Leader's Killing.

The case was registered by the Davangere Extension Police Station based on a complaint by Hanumanthappa (36), a resident of the area.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

On Thursday, Eshwarappa at the event said: "I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law to shoot the two traitors - D K Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni, who want South India to be a separate country."

Reacting to the FIR against him, Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga that he was not scared of such FIRs.

"I am not scared of 100 such FIRs against me on the principles related to nationalism and Hindutva,” Eshwarappa said.

The action was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that legal action would be taken against the BJP leader for his statement.

Siddaramaiah also wondered whether this was the language of a leader belonging to a national party.

Claiming that taxes collected from the southern states were being distributed to north India, Congress M P and brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Suresh said on February 1 that the southern states would be forced to demand a separate nation if the 'injustice' was not rectified.

Clarifying his brother's remark, Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar had said Suresh only spoke about the public perception.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)