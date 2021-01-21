Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) Over two months after a labourer died while working atop a temple in Thane district, police have registeredan FIR against four persons, including the owners of a contracting firm, an official said on Thursday.

The Thane police PRO said in an official release that all four were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the FIR registered at the Kolsewadi police station on Wednesday.

No one has been arrested so far and a probe was still underway, the police said.

The incident took place on November 14, 2020, when the victim, Vasant Pardeshi, was doing cleaning work atop the temple in Kalyan town, they said.

The 27-year-old labourer slipped and fell off the structure, resulting in his death, the police said.

Two owners of the manpower firm which had taken contract for the temple maintenance work are among the four accused, they said, adding the other two are site manager and supervisor.

