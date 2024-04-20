Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): An FIR was lodged against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct.

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, Shivakumar allegedly violated the MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Thane: Woman, Son Booked for Assaulting Doctor, Hospital Staff in Dombivli, Probe Underway.

The FIR has filed under Section 171 (B)(C)(E)(F) of IPC for "bribery and undue influence" at elections.

"An FIR is lodged by the FST of Bengaluru against Dy. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara. The FIR No.78/2024 at RMC Yard PS is lodged u/s 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of IPC for bribery and undue influence at elections," Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's official handle shared in a post on X.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Huge Shark Mauls Snorkeler to Death Near Abrolhos Islands.

https://x.com/ceo_karnataka/status/1781594737700392998

The polling in Karnataka for the 28 seats to the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)