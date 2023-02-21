Muzaffarnagar, Feb 21 (PTI) A bank manager has been booked after 27 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 50 denomination were found in the bank chest, a police official said.

"The FIR was registered against the manager of Punjab National Bank's (PNB) New Mandi branch here under IPC sections 489A (counterfeiting currency notes), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes)," Brijendra Rawat, SHO, New Mandi police station said on Monday.

The case was registered following a complaint by a manager of Reserve Bank of India's regional office in Kanpur, he said.

The officer said according to the complaint, 27 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 50 denomination were found in the bank chest of Punjab National Bank last month.

