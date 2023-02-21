New Delhi, February 21: Members of Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia will meet today for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting. The moon sighting will decide date for the beginning of Shaban, also spelt as Shaaban and Shabaan. In addition to this, tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 would also be determined. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Shaban 1444 moon sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

In Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle, a month lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on 29th day of an ongoing month, the ongoing month ends and a new month commences from the next day. If the crescent remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. A new month then starts when the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Shaban 2023 Date:

Today (February 21) is 29th of Rajab month in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia. Moon-sighting committees have conveyed meetings this evening for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting. If the moon is sighted, Rajab month will end and Shaban 2023 shall begin from February 22. In case the moon is not sighted, Rajab will complete 30 days on February 22. Subsequently, Shaban 1444 shall start from February 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Ramadan 2023 Date:

Based on the beginning of Shaban month, the tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 would be decided. If Shaban begins from February 22, tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 would be March 23 and March 24. However, Ramadan might either start from March 24 or March 25 if the month of Shaban commences from February 23.

