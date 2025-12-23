Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, Aparna Yadav, on Monday said that "strict action would be taken" against perpetrators who harassed a first-year resident doctor, which later triggered her to attempt suicide.

The incident took place on December 17, after which controversy erupted at King George's Medical University (KGMU). An MD pathology student accused a fellow resident doctor of allegedly insisting on religious conversion as a condition for marriage.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital As Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor', AQI Stands at 390.

Speaking to ANI, the State Women's Commission said, "This doctor misled the victim and exploited her. This is a punishable offence, and such a person belongs only in jail. A complaint has been filed today, formal letters have been written, an FIR will be lodged, and an arrest will be made."

Further, alleging institutional pressure and intimidation, Dr Bhupendra of the National Medico Organisation of KGMU said the department is pressuring the victim and supporting the other party.

Also Read | Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission in New Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

"We got the information that the department is putting pressure on the girl and is supporting the other. When the girl refused to convert, they started stalking and threatening her. She took this step out of desperation," he said.

He added, "We got the information that the department is putting pressure on the girl and is supporting the other. When the girl refused to convert, they started stalking and threatening her. She took this step out of desperation."

Responding to the allegations, KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said the university became aware of the incident through social media and subsequently conducted an internal inquiry.

He stated, "An incident came to our notice through social media. After a detailed enquiry, we found that a first-year girl student belonging to the Hindu community and a male student belonging to a minority community were involved. The girl is from West Bengal, and the boy is from Uttaranchal. They appeared to be in a relationship, as per the investigation."

Detailing the findings further, Singh added, "The boy allegedly forced the girl to convert to his religion as she wished to marry him. Forceful conversion led the girl into depression, and she went under psychiatric treatment and medication. She reportedly overdosed on her medicine, which had also happened previously while she was at home."

On the status of formal proceedings, the spokesperson clarified, "The girl's family has registered a complaint on the CM portal, but we have not yet received any formal complaint. Our Vice-Chancellor has clearly said that if a complaint is received, all possible actions will be taken." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)