Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on Thursday.

Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections dealing with “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace” and “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”, he said.

He had apologised on Wednesday for his comments on Banerjee, which had triggered a political storm.

