Noida (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A major fire broke out in the Noida warehouse of Chinese phone maker Oppo on Saturday, said officials.

Also Read | CEO of Wanda Media Deliver Insights on the Latest Trend in China's Film Industry.

Smoke billowing from the warehouse was visible from a distance during the fire that broke out around 5 pm.

Also Read | Local PPE Company Provides Over 6 Million North Carolina Voters and Front-Line Workers With Supplies.

“Multiple fire tenders were deployed at the warehouse located in Ecotech 1 police station area and firefighting was underway,” a police official said.

No person was harmed in the blaze and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

There was no comment yet from Oppo over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)