New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Fire broke out in a seminar room on the ground floor of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here in the early hours of Monday but no casualty was reported, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Charging equipment, batteries, mattress and other items in the seminar room located in the emergency ward on the hospital's ground floor caught fire, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.

"We got a call about the fire in the emergency ward of LNJP hospital around 12.20 am. Six fire tender rushed to the spot," he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

