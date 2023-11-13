Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a four-storey building in Ramamurthy Nagar of Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

According to officials, the building housed a furniture store on the ground and first floors, a coaching centre on the second floor and a software company on the third and fourth floors.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was doused.

No casualty has been reported

A short circuit is suspected to the cause for the blaze. (ANI)

