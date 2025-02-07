Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Camp in Mahakumbh Nagar; No Casualties Reported, Video Shows Black Smoke Rising

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported. Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said 'fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation'.

Agency News PTI| Feb 07, 2025 11:59 AM IST
A+
A-
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Camp in Mahakumbh Nagar; No Casualties Reported, Video Shows Black Smoke Rising
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mahakumbh Nagar, February 7: A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in UP’s Prayagraj; Video Surfaces.

Maha Kumbh Mela Video

He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Maha Kumbh Fire Maha Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Nagar Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
‘Don’t Let Her See My Face’: Man Dies by Suicide in UP’s Bijnor After ‘Harassment’ by Wife, In-Laws Over INR 10 Lakh Divorce Demand
News

‘Don’t Let Her See My Face’: Man Dies by Suicide in UP’s Bijnor After ‘Harassment’ by Wife, In-Laws Over INR 10 Lakh Divorce Demand
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Camp in Mahakumbh Nagar; No Casualties Reported, Video Shows Black Smoke Rising

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported. Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said 'fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation'.
Agency News PTI| Feb 07, 2025 11:59 AM IST
A+
A-
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Camp in Mahakumbh Nagar; No Casualties Reported, Video Shows Black Smoke Rising
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mahakumbh Nagar, February 7: A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in UP’s Prayagraj; Video Surfaces.

Maha Kumbh Mela Video

He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Maha Kumbh Fire Maha Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Nagar Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
‘Don’t Let Her See My Face’: Man Dies by Suicide in UP’s Bijnor After ‘Harassment’ by Wife, In-Laws Over INR 10 Lakh Divorce Demand
News

‘Don’t Let Her See My Face’: Man Dies by Suicide in UP’s Bijnor After ‘Harassment’ by Wife, In-Laws Over INR 10 Lakh Divorce Demand
Maha Kumbh 2025: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, and State BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam (See Pics)
News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, and State BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam (See Pics)
Maha Kumbh 2025: 25,000 Devotees From Tribal Communities To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Today
News

Maha Kumbh 2025: 25,000 Devotees From Tribal Communities To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Today
Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies
News

Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
RBI Monetary Policy
50K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
Thandel
20K+ searches
Valencia vs Barcelona
20K+ searches
Today
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
RBI Monetary Policy
50K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
Thandel
20K+ searches
Valencia vs Barcelona
20K+ searches
Today
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump