Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Camp in Mahakumbh Nagar; No Casualties Reported, Video Shows Black Smoke Rising

Mahakumbh Nagar, February 7: A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in UP’s Prayagraj; Video Surfaces.

Maha Kumbh Mela Video

#WATCH | Prayagraj | A fire breaks out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra. Fire tenders are at the spot. More detail awaited pic.twitter.com/G4hTeXyRd9 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

