A fire broke out at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday morning, February 7. News agency ANI has shared a video of the Maha Kumbh 2025 fire. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kinnar Akhara Camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 16, Doused.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire

#WATCH | Prayagraj | A fire breaks out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra. Fire tenders are at the spot. More detail awaited pic.twitter.com/G4hTeXyRd9 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

